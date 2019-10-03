You are here:

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Joker, Asuran: Know Your Releases

FP Staff

Oct 03, 2019 18:31:15 IST

This week at the movies presents War and the Hindi dubbed version of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy for Bollywood lovers. Fans of South Indian cinema can choose from the aforementioned historical drama, Asuran and 100% Kadhal. There is only one Hollywood release, the Todd Phillips-directed, Joker.

War

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroffs War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Joker, Asuran: Know Your Releases

Hrithik Roshan in a still from War. YouTube

What's it about: Yash Raj Films' action thriller follows Kabir, an intelligence agent gone rogue and his mentee Khalid. Officials decide that there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir and employ Khalid for the task.

Who's in it: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor

Why it may work: The film is rife with daredevil stunts performed by both the actors. War released in theatres on 2 October and has recorded the highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2019. It has surpassed the opening day figures of Bharat, Mission MangalSaaho and Kalank.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi in a still from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. YouTube

Chiranjeevi in a still from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. YouTube

What's it about: The film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who led the first rebellion against the British.

Who's in it: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sudeep, among others

Why it may work: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of a pan India cast, which will attract audiences from all over the country. The nationalist and patriotic themes of the film will also work in its favour.

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker. Twitter

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker. Twitter

What's it about: The standalone film, based on the DC supervillain, follows Arthur Fleck and his descent into madness.

Who's in it: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Bill Camp, among others

Why it may work: Joker received overwhelming positive response at the various film festivals it was screened at.

Asuran

Dhanush in Asuran. Twitter

Dhanush in Asuran. Twitter

What's it about: A father and son, fight their oppressors to reclaim their dignity and right to livelihood in the Vetri Maaran directorial.

Who's in it: Dhanush, Prakash Raj,  Manju Warrier, and Yogi Babu, among others

Why it may work: Dhanush and Vetri Maaran collaborate again for this film, after previous successful projects like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai (production), Visaaranai (production) and Vada Chennai. Dhanush star power will bring masses to cinemas as well as this story of justice and vengeance. From the looks of the trailer, Asuran includes many gory fight sequences, which will surely excite fans of action films.

100% Kadhal

A still from 100% Kadhal. YouTube

A still from 100% Kadhal. YouTube

What's it about: MM Chandramouli's directorial debut is a romantic comedy, a remake of 2011's 100% Love. The director told The New Indian Express that the film follows an 'egoistic nerd', who is pursued by a 'an easy-go-lucky girl'.

Who's in it: GV Prakash Kumar, Shalini Pandey, Nassar

Why it may work: 100% Kadhal seems like an easy, light-hearted watch that will surely appeal to the viewers.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 18:31:15 IST

tags: Asuran , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chiranjeevi , Dhanush , Hollywood , Hrithik Roshan , Joaquin Phoenix , Manju Warrier , Prakash Raj , Robert De Niro , SouthIndianMovies , Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy , Tiger Shroff , Todd Phillips , Vaani Kapoor , Vetri Maaran , Vijay Sethupathi , War , Yash Raj Films , Zazie Beetz

also see

War: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action film sets record with over four lakh ticket sales in multiplexes

War: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action film sets record with over four lakh ticket sales in multiplexes

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War leaked by Tamilrockers hours after theatrical release

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War leaked by Tamilrockers hours after theatrical release

War box office collection: Hrithik-Tiger film has the highest opening in 2019 with Rs 53.35 cr on Day 1

War box office collection: Hrithik-Tiger film has the highest opening in 2019 with Rs 53.35 cr on Day 1