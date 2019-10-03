Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Joker, Asuran: Know Your Releases

This week at the movies presents War and the Hindi dubbed version of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy for Bollywood lovers. Fans of South Indian cinema can choose from the aforementioned historical drama, Asuran and 100% Kadhal. There is only one Hollywood release, the Todd Phillips-directed, Joker.

War

What's it about: Yash Raj Films' action thriller follows Kabir, an intelligence agent gone rogue and his mentee Khalid. Officials decide that there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir and employ Khalid for the task.

Who's in it: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor

Why it may work: The film is rife with daredevil stunts performed by both the actors. War released in theatres on 2 October and has recorded the highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2019. It has surpassed the opening day figures of Bharat, Mission Mangal, Saaho and Kalank.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

What's it about: The film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who led the first rebellion against the British.

Who's in it: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sudeep, among others

Why it may work: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of a pan India cast, which will attract audiences from all over the country. The nationalist and patriotic themes of the film will also work in its favour.

Joker

What's it about: The standalone film, based on the DC supervillain, follows Arthur Fleck and his descent into madness.

Who's in it: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Bill Camp, among others

Why it may work: Joker received overwhelming positive response at the various film festivals it was screened at.

Asuran

What's it about: A father and son, fight their oppressors to reclaim their dignity and right to livelihood in the Vetri Maaran directorial.

Who's in it: Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier, and Yogi Babu, among others

Why it may work: Dhanush and Vetri Maaran collaborate again for this film, after previous successful projects like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai (production), Visaaranai (production) and Vada Chennai. Dhanush star power will bring masses to cinemas as well as this story of justice and vengeance. From the looks of the trailer, Asuran includes many gory fight sequences, which will surely excite fans of action films.

100% Kadhal

What's it about: MM Chandramouli's directorial debut is a romantic comedy, a remake of 2011's 100% Love. The director told The New Indian Express that the film follows an 'egoistic nerd', who is pursued by a 'an easy-go-lucky girl'.

Who's in it: GV Prakash Kumar, Shalini Pandey, Nassar

Why it may work: 100% Kadhal seems like an easy, light-hearted watch that will surely appeal to the viewers.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 18:31:15 IST