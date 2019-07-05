Hrithik Roshan on working with Tiger Shroff: I was getting too complacent, only he had power to challenge me

Hrithik Roshan will share the screen space with Tiger Shroff for the first time in Siddharth Anand's yet-to-be-titled drama. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF). In an interview with GQ magazine, Roshan talks about his choice of films and his desire to have Shroff as his co-actor.

Roshan says that when YRF reached out to him for a role in an high-octane action film, he wanted to take it up but only if Tiger Shroff was also on board. "After doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, I needed a force that would drive me to be my best. I was getting too complacent, and I felt only Tiger had the power to stand in front of me and make me look like a piece of sh*t. I don't think anyone else would've ignited me the way he has."

He adds that he is now open to starring in "two-hero films and ensembles" and also in smaller films.

Roshan says that he consciously selects stories that deeply movie him as "the rest of the journey becomes easy." He explains that he does not believe he is a "very good actor" or the fittest, which is why he feels the need to find stories like Super 30 that inspire him to "wake up at 6 o'clock, to take the aching back, knees, shoulders, the broken bones, and do what I do."

Roshan's Super 30 is scheduled to release on 12 July. He will be seen as the Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who tutored economically backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams. The trailer shows his character go against all possible societal odds to provide for them. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, Pankaj Tripathi and Nandish Sandhu.

