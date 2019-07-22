Hrithik Roshan on Super 30's box office success: It is similar to how I felt with my first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is fairing well at the box office. Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 has been helmed by Vikas Bahl. Super 30 also had a special screening before the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi. Hrithik was also present there.

Post the success of the film, Hrithik has opened up about his feelings regarding the widespread adulation he is receiving. Talking about the box office haul, which cruised past a smooth Rs 50 crore on the opening weekend itself, Roshan says he feels humbled. "It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box office collections do have some sort of importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way," Hindustan Times quotes the actor as saying.

The actor also reveals that Anand's feedback on the film got Roshan so excited that he "screamed out of happiness." Hrithik says he wished Kumar a speedy recovery though he adds that the news of Anand suffering from an acoustic neuroma had shocked the actor since. In their two-year interaction, Kumar had never mentioned it to him.

Having done films like Koi… Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Agneepath in the past, it seems obvious Hrithik has averted the conventional Bollywood hero avatar. Talking about the matter, he further says that he preferred larger-than-life characters but not in terms of their physical attributes but the characters' extraordinary journeys in life, much like Anand.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 11:30:06 IST