Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 75.85 cr in opening week

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, recently crossed the Rs 70 crore mark. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has been performing consistently well. After a week long run at the domestic box office, it has raked in Rs 75.85 crore. Super 30 earned Rs 6.15 crore on day 6 and Rs 5.62 crore on day 7 respectively.

According to trade analysts, only metropolitan cities and urban centres are contributing to the revenue. The second week will be crucial as it will be competing with The Lion King.

Here are the latest box office figures for Super 30.

#Super30 is decent... Metros/urban centres are driving its biz... Mass circuits/single screens are weak... Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 75.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

Super 30 marks Roshan's return to films after a gap of two years. Besides Roshan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had declared the film tax-free in the state. Following the announcement, Roshan had met with Modi as well as Kumar in Patna. At a press conference the actor said to Press Trust of India, "The journey of Super 30 has been a long one. I consider myself lucky to have known, in the process, Anand sir. I got the opportunity to visit this city on the day of Guru Poornima and I have sought the blessings of Anand sir after touching his feet."

Super 30 was also made tax-free in Rajasthan on 18 July (Thursday), with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling it an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination."

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 15:23:59 IST