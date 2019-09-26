Hrithik Roshan grooves to Ghungroo, Tiger Shroff channels his 'bathroom singer' on The Kapil Sharma Show

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming action extravaganza War is nearing its release date. The stars are leaving no stones unturned to promote their film.

Hrithik Roshan recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with co-star Vaani, where he shook a leg with the host Kapil Sharma on his chartbuster song 'Ghungroo.'

Speaking at the show, Hrithik revealed he received as many as 3,000 marriage proposals after his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

Not only Hrithik but also Tiger visited the sets of the show, where he crooned a romantic track for one of his fans.

The bathroom singer in me coming out! #warpromotions #thekapilsharmashow #hrithikvstiger #war

Tiger was seen posing with Krushna Abhishek, who is dressed like Tiger's father Jackie Shroff.

Director Siddharth Anand has earlier confirmed that Hrithik and Tiger will not promote the film together so as to translate their “onscreen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point”. The director said, “War pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown, and we want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger together, for the first time, only on the big screen. We want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other, and increase the anticipation for the movie. Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly."

