War trailer: Twitter turns Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's impassioned dialogues into hilarious memes

The first official trailer of War was unveiled on Tuesday, 27 August, amid much excitement. While Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's fans have hailed the clip, others have felt inspired to churn out hilarious memes on the same.

The trailer saw Hrithik play Kabir, a special agent who has gone rogue, and now needs to be removed. To carry out the said removal, the Indian government employs Khalid (Tiger), a former student of Kabir. Memelords have plucked some of the most impactful exchanges between the protagonists, including "Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai,” "Mere raste se hatt jao," and “Main nahi sochunga,” for the memes.

Check out some of the hilarious War memes here

Me to ads while playing a game. #WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Qp4cQtdQek — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2019

#WarTrailer Me :- Aaj sab yaad krke aaya hoon, exam mast jayega. *Me during exam trying to think an ans. of a ques.* My Brain :- pic.twitter.com/7AngrgDSPt — Peter Kavinsky 😎 (@VinamraSinha1) August 27, 2019

James Cameron to Govinda: pic.twitter.com/FONXeO4AAF — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) August 27, 2019

Teacher caught me cheating in exam pic.twitter.com/GUjEigdep2 — Achhaya Pathak (@frozen_parantha) August 27, 2019

Hrithik Roshan : itna achchha Dance kaise kr lete ho ?? Tiger Shroff :#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/IOD5nIq8a0 — ShuBhAm Sengar (@iShuBhAm_Hrx) August 27, 2019

#WarTrailer Nobody Literally nobody Problems To Me :- pic.twitter.com/OrPkcFUuVa — Prof. Boies Pilled bell 🙈 (@Lil_Boies2) August 27, 2019

Engineering Colleges when u pass your 12th Board Exam😂#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/crcFesQF5T — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) August 27, 2019

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film will also see Tiger and Hrithik share the screen space for the first time. War is slated to release on 2 October.

