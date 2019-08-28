You are here:

War trailer: Twitter turns Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's impassioned dialogues into hilarious memes

FP Staff

Aug 28, 2019 09:35:43 IST

The first official trailer of War was unveiled on Tuesday, 27 August, amid much excitement. While Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's fans have hailed the clip, others have felt inspired to churn out hilarious memes on the same.

The trailer saw Hrithik play Kabir, a special agent who has gone rogue, and now needs to be removed. To carry out the said removal, the Indian government employs Khalid (Tiger), a former student of Kabir. Memelords have plucked some of the most impactful exchanges between the protagonists, including "Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai,” "Mere raste se hatt jao," and “Main nahi sochunga,” for the memes.

Check out some of the hilarious War memes here

 

 

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film will also see Tiger and Hrithik share the screen space for the first time. War is slated to release on 2 October.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 09:35:43 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hrithik Roshan , Shareworthy , Siddharth Anand , Tiger Shroff , TrailerWatch , Twitter reaction , Twitter reactions , Vaani Kapoor , War , war movie , war movie trailer , war trailer

also see

War trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff attempt to best each other in YRF's upcoming action extravaganza

War trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff attempt to best each other in YRF's upcoming action extravaganza

Sacred Games: Twitter compares season 1 with season 2 through hilarious memes on Bunty, Guruji, Sartaj Singh

Sacred Games: Twitter compares season 1 with season 2 through hilarious memes on Bunty, Guruji, Sartaj Singh

Hrithik Roshan on being named world's most handsome man: Thankful for title, but it's not really an achievement

Hrithik Roshan on being named world's most handsome man: Thankful for title, but it's not really an achievement