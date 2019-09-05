War song Ghungroo: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor groove to Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao's peppy track

The first song from Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor's forthcoming action flick War is an out-and-out party number that packs in oodles of glamour quotient. Titled 'Ghungroo', the song sees Hrithik and Vaani don slick costumes and match steps at picturesque locales.

While the trailer predominantly showcased high-octane action scenes, 'Ghungroo' sees Hrithik's Kabir and Vaani's character traipsing around a secluded island, often breaking into dance in between. The number has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar, written by Kumaar, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Speaking about the song to DNA, director Siddharth Anand said, "Arijit is the biggest singing sensation of our country, and we were clear from day one that we wanted him to sing our party anthem. Arijit singing a dance number for Hrithik is a huge USP for us, and he has done a phenomenal job. We also have Shilpa singing for Vaani in the film. Shilpa swept away all the awards for 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Haseeno, 2008) and since then, she has sung in every film of mine."

According to a Mid Day report, the song has been shot on the Positano beaches in Italy, and is the first song to be shot at this location.

Watch the song here

War tells the tale of a spy "gone rogue". Hrithik Roshan plays Kabir, a former spy for the Indian government, who joins forces with the enemy. Thus, the officials decide there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill him. Given Kabir's expertise at concealing his identity, they employ Kabir's former student Khalid (Tiger) for the task of finding and eliminating him.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 2 October, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 12:24:51 IST