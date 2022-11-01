Today is Saba Azad’s birthday, the actress who’s basking in the glory of the success of Rocket Boys. She’s rumoured to be in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan and the actor and she have been spotted together on multiple occasions, for dinners and parties. On this special occasion of her birthday, Hrithik penned a note for her and wrote an amazingly adorable caption.

Sharing a picture of Saba, he wrote- “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being !”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The couple, that is going strong in its relationship, never shies away from giving out some major couple goals and has often made us go aww with their social media PDA. With that being said, Hrithik recently took to his official Instagram account to drop a dreamy monochrome picture of himself from his latest photoshoot.

While we fell instantly in love with the picture and couldn’t take our eyes off of Hrithik, his ladylove Saba’s comment had once again made us go aww. Before going ahead we must warn you that although Saba thinks that the picture is “cute”, Hrithik’s post will take you on a quick trip to la la land.

Captured by the lens of celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, Hrithik revealed that he was in a “sunshine state of mind,” when Avinash spread his magic through monochromatic touch. While posting the picture, Hrithik wrote in the caption, “I was in a sunshine state of mind, but Avinash Gowariker decided to shoot me grey. Portrait by Avinash Gowariker.” In the picture, the War actor can be seen sporting a jacket atop of a white t-shirt, while his eyes speak a great deal. As soon as he shared his picture, it started buzzing over the internet, and all for the right reasons.

