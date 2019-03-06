How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World to hit Indian cinemas on 21 March, clash with Kesari

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks’ upcoming animation offering How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has been pushed ahead by a day, and is now hitting Indian shores on 21 March, clashing with Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated period drama, Kesari.

The third installment in the animated fantasy series will release in India in over 1000 screens in 2D, 3D and IMAX and in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, read a statement.

Despite the legacy of How To Train Your Dragon, its business could be adversely impacted due to its clash with Kumar's war drama.

Writer-director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast, with Jay Baruchel reprising his role of Hiccup, for the last installment in the series. Brad Lewis and Bonnie Arnold are attached as producers. The film also features voice stars America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig and F Murray Abraham.

On the other hand, Kesari, starring Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has generated a significant buzz on social media, owing to its grand scale and interesting plot. Based on true events, the period drama depicts Akshay as Havildar Ishar Singh who, in 1897, defended his post along with 21 other Sikhs against an Afghan army of around 10,000.

