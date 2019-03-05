You are here:

Kesari song 'Ajj Singh Garjega' is a battle cry depicting Akshay Kumar as an unflinching fighter

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 15:00:19 IST

Kesari, featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra will hit theatres on 21 March. Based on true events, the period drama depicts Akshay as Havildar Ishar Singh who, in 1897, defended his post along with 21 other Sikhs against an Afghan army of around 10,000.

Still from Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega. YouTube screengrab

The film's latest song 'Ajj Singh Garjega' (which translates to 'today, Singh shall roar'), is a bold battle cry. The lyrics, penned by Kunwar Juneja casts a light on Singh's persona and describes how the man rose to the occasion and stood his ground in the Battle of Saragarhi, protecting the forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on Afghani borders. Akshay shared the song on his social media.

Jazzy B is seen in a pleasant folk avatar where he sings Punjabi lyrics. His vocals are in perfect sync with Chirrantan Bhatt's composition.

'Ajj Singh Garjega' is clearly a war-song, which ought to evoke patriotic sentiments in the audiences. Akshay is seen fighting through throngs of enemies, delivering dialogues like "Aaj meri pagdi bhi kesari, jo bahega mera lahoo bhi kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi kesari."

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 15:04:46 IST

