Sudha Murthy was already a public figure. But her appearance in the Kapil Sharma show gave her the attention which she never wanted and the social media trolls came out in force. They even questioned her simple lifestyle and even taunting her for being billionaire by saying “Sudha Murty is one of the country’s richest people yet she breathes oxygen.”

Infosys chairman Narayan Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy were always known for their humility and simplicity. But. One appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show caused Sudha Murthy to be trolled on social media. Maybe, just maybe, viewers found her talks on simplicity and humility pretentious.

Another social media troller even said “If Sudha Murty is made the CEO of Bumble (the dating portal), she will rename it as Humble. And also: “In other news, Sudha Murty was put in charge of the Ministry of Down to Earth Sciences.”

Murthy recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Guneet Monga and Raveena Tandon. She shared something very interesting about her childhood hero on celluloid and revealed, “When I used to be young, my hero was Dilip Kumar, sir. He was simply fabulous.” She added, “Next to Dilip Kumar, who can act with that kind of emotion is, Shah Rukh Khan. When I saw ‘Veer-Zara’, I told my daughter, Akshata, if Dilip Kumar would’ve been young, he would’ve done ‘Veer-Zara’. Now Shah Rukh Khan has taken that place and only he can act in that.”

Narayana Murthy’s wife, Sudha Murthy, has received trolling and disparaging remarks on lot of unwanted things which she certainly doesn’t deserve including her level of simplicity, political agenda, caste, and other things.

