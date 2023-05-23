Infosys chairman Narayan Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy were always known for their humility and simplicity. But. One appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show caused Sudha Murthy to be trolled on social media. Maybe, just maybe, viewers found her talks on simplicity and humility pretentious. One user said, “Sudha Murty is one of the country’s richest people yet she breathes oxygen.”

Here are some other reactions on Murthy:

When #sudhamurty tweets her location is shown as down to Earth. — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) May 18, 2023

If Sudha Murty is made the CEO of Bumble, she will rename it as Humble. — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) May 18, 2023

Murthy recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Guneet Monga and Raveena Tandon. She shared something very interesting about her childhood hero on celluloid and revealed, “When I used to be young, my hero was Dilip Kumar, sir. He was simply fabulous.” She added, “Next to Dilip Kumar, who can act with that kind of emotion is, Shah Rukh Khan. When I saw ‘Veer-Zara’, I told my daughter, Akshata, if Dilip Kumar would’ve been young, he would’ve done ‘Veer-Zara’. Now Shah Rukh Khan has taken that place and only he can act in that.”

Monga also shared a post on social media with fans. She wrote- “Milestone unlocked. Life mein ek baar Kapil Sharma ke show par jana zaroor banta hai! What a night, what an honour! To be side by side with the ever so inspiring Sudha Murthy Ji, the amazing Archana Puran Singh, and our beloved Raveena Tandon, made this moment all the more special. And Mom, I made it to the Kapil Sharma show!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.