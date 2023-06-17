Tiku Weds Sheru is creating noise among movie audiences for the right reasons and the major one being the most promising talents in the industry coming together for this project. The romantic drama is produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, and is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav.

The film tells us the story of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s characters. While Nawazuddin, who is already an established actor, plays the character of a struggling actor in the film on the other hand Avneet Kaur, who has a sizable fan base in real, will be seen playing aspiring talent. The film explores their journey and their love story. We have seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s versatile acting abilities in his previous films and he has proved it again in this one.

As it will be interesting to see him playing the role of a struggling actor in the film, Avneet on the other hand, as a queen of social media, playing an aspiring actress definitely adds charm to the film. The idea behind the unique casting comes from the mind of Kanagana Ranaut, who is producing the film.

Kangana Ranaut turns creative producer under her banner Manikarnika Films for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru‘ that will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 23 and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. At the trailer launch, speaking about bringing the actor on board, the actress revealed, “I was looking for his number and people were telling that he won’t sign anything for the coming five years, and he won’t even talk to anyone, but I thought he might sign if he hears something that he might like. Somehow, I got his number, and I messaged him that I wanted to meet him.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.