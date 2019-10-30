Housefull 4 reportedly crosses Rs 100 crore mark even as film's box office figures continue to spark debate

Amid the controversy surrounding the box office figures of Housefull 4, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has already surpassed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, five days into its release. The film earned an estimated Rs 24 crore on Tuesday, pushing its total earnings to Rs 104 crore, reports Box Office India.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Housefull 4 raked in a whopping Rs 87.78 crore during its opening week, and earned a decent Rs 19.08 crore on its first day. However, many social media users are of the opinion that the figures for Housefull 4 had been manipulated.

As reported earlier, the movie featured on two Twitter trends, 'FAKE HOUSEFULL4 FIGURES' and 'PAID NEGATIVITY ON HF4'. Later, producer Ronnie Screwvala also accused leading business analysts of bolstering the practice of inflating box office numbers. However, he clarified that his comment was not directed towards a particular film, as many had assumed, but in fact on the general practice of sharing incorrect figures on social media. He added that he tagged the trade analysts on his post since they bring credibility to the table.

Check out Ronnie Screwvala's tweets here

Isn’t it time everyone reports Box Office numbers accurately! @KomalNahta @taran_adarsh ... accuracy of information builds CREDIBILITY which the movie industry needs so badly ... and not sure how long-to appease egos will Studios and all keep encouraging pumped up data on numbers — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) October 29, 2019

Just to clarify that my tweet was not directed at any one movie ( as is being wrongly assumed ) but just an overall comment for the future + my reasons to tag some of the industry authorities was because they can make a difference to the credibility - happy Diwali — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) October 29, 2019

In light of the discussion and debate regarding Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar posted a tweet thanking his fans for supporting the film. He wrote, "Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love."

