Housefull 4 reportedly crosses Rs 100 crore mark even as film's box office figures continue to spark debate

FP Staff

Oct 30, 2019 11:58:28 IST

Amid the controversy surrounding the box office figures of Housefull 4, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has already surpassed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, five days into its release. The film earned an estimated Rs 24 crore on Tuesday, pushing its total earnings to Rs 104 crore, reports Box Office India.

A still from Housefull 4. YouTube screengrab

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Housefull 4 raked in a whopping Rs 87.78 crore during its opening week, and earned a decent Rs 19.08 crore on its first day. However, many social media users are of the opinion that the figures for Housefull 4 had been manipulated.

As reported earlier, the movie featured on two Twitter trends, 'FAKE HOUSEFULL4 FIGURES' and 'PAID NEGATIVITY ON HF4'. Later, producer Ronnie Screwvala also accused leading business analysts of bolstering the practice of inflating box office numbers. However, he clarified that his comment was not directed towards a particular film, as many had assumed, but in fact on the general practice of sharing incorrect figures on social media. He added that he tagged the trade analysts on his post since they bring credibility to the table.

Check out Ronnie Screwvala's tweets here

In light of the discussion and debate regarding Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar posted a tweet thanking his fans for supporting the film. He wrote, "Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love."

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 11:58:28 IST

