Ronnie Screwvala criticises trade analysts for sharing inflated box office figures, reportedly related to Housefull 4

It was recently reported that Akshay Kumar's new film Housefull 4 was trending on social media as many users suspected that the film's box office figures had been manipulated. This controversy has since sparked a discussion among film industry professionals online.

Responding to these reports, producer Ronnie Screwvala took to Twitter and criticised trade analysts for continuing this practice. He wrote that there is a need for accuracy in reporting box office figures as that will build the credibility of the film industry.

Here is Screwvala's tweet

Isn’t it time everyone reports Box Office numbers accurately! @KomalNahta@taran_adarsh ... accuracy of information builds CREDIBILITY which the movie industry needs so badly ... and not sure how long-to appease egos will Studios and all keep encouraging pumped up data on numbers — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) October 29, 2019

A noted film distributor, Akshaye Rathi wrote that these numbers do not need to be made available to the public. He was of the view that sharing the same created more chaos than good.

Here is the tweet

IMHO sir, collections don’t even need to be in the public domain. Only the stakeholders (the studios, talent, producers, distributors, exhibitors & tax collecting authorities / govt) need to know them. Putting them out does more harm than good to the sector. — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) October 29, 2019

According to Times of India, the film featured on two Twitter trends, 'FAKE HOUSEFULL4 FIGURES' and 'PAID NEGATIVITY ON HF4.' Upon release, Housefull 4 received less-than-favourable reviews from critics. However, the critical response to the film has hardly been a deterrent to its box office run. The film earned a total of Rs 19.08 crore on its opening day, and a whopping Rs 87.78 crore during its opening weekend. Kumar had asserted that it was his fans support that had led the film to generate revenue.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 17:36:11 IST