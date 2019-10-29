You are here:

Akshay Kumar thanks fans for Housefull 4 success: 'Nothing beats hate more than love'

FP Staff

Oct 29, 2019 16:12:38 IST

Housefull 4 may have been raking in the big bucks at the ticketing counters, but the film has received its share of criticism as well. According to Times of India, the film featured on two Twitter trends, 'FAKE HOUSEFULL4 FIGURES' and 'PAID NEGATIVITY ON HF4.' The report states that a section of the social media users were of the opinion that the numbers for Housefull 4 are fake and had been inflated. Responding to the criticism that the film has been facing, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank his fans for supporting the film.

Upon release, Housefull 4 received less-than-favourable reviews from critics. However, the critical response to the film has hardly been a deterrent to its box office run. The film earned a total of Rs 19.08 crore on its opening day, and a whopping Rs 87.78 crore during its opening weekend.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the popular comedy Housefull series. The movie revolves around the theme of reincarnation, and follows a non-linear narrative.

In the film, Kumar is seen as Bala and Harry, Riteish Deshmukh plays Bangdu Maharaj and Roy while Bobby Deol's characters are called Dharamputra and Max. Kriti Sanon plays Rajkumari Madhu and Kriti; Pooja Hegde is Rajkumari Mala and Pooja, and Kriti Kharbanda portrays Rajkumari Meena and Neha.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 clashed at the box office with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankhand Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made in China.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 16:12:38 IST

