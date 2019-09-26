Housefull 4 poster: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon gear up to face their reincarnations in upcoming comedy

After unveiling the character posters of the lead cast, the makers of Housefull 4 have now released the official poster from the film. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hedge, the 'reincarnation comedy' will see the actors play dual roles.

Here is the poster

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays Rajkumar Bala and Harry; Bobby Deol plays warrior prince Dharamputra and hairstylist Max; Riteish Deshmukh essays Bangdu Maharaj and Roy; Kriti Sanon plays princess Madhu and Kriti; Pooja Hedge plays princess Mala and Pooja; Kriti Kharbanda plays princess Meena and Neha. The film oscillates between two time periods — the early 15th century and the current timeline. Akshay also shared a motion poster introducing all the characters in the film. Check it out here

It was shot around London, Rajasthan as well as Mumbai, where a lavish set was built for the finale. The team wrapped up the shooting in November last year. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a cameo appearance in a special song, which will showcase 500 back dancers, and the lead cast of the film. Reportedly, Akshay will also collaborate with singer Mika Singh for the track.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali, and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

