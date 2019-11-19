You are here:

Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda exits upcoming film Chehre, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi

Kriti Kharbanda is no longer part of the cast of Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the makers of the film announced on Tuesday. The development comes amid reports that Kharbanda and the producers had a fallout.

Dismissing the reports, the production house, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, issued a clarification saying the two "mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note".

In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official & @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial & professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours! — Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (@apmpictures) November 19, 2019

Kharbanda, who was last seen in the ensemble comedy Housefull 4, is yet to comment on the update. She will be seen next in Pagalpanti, which stars John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat.

Co-produced by Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Rhea Chakraborty, who made her feature film debut in 2013, with Ashima Chibber's Mere Dad Ki Maruti, is also part of Chehre's cast.

Chehre is scheduled for a 21 February, 2020 release.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

