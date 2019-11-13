Pagalpanti new trailer: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi promise quirky ensemble comedy

A new trailer of John Abraham-starrer upcoming comedy Pagalpanti has been released. Directed by Aness Bazmee, the film seems to be a madcap comedy with Abraham's character as a flamboyant conman of sorts, who possibly enters a mission to loot wealthy gangsters along with his close aids, played by Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat.

The film seems to be a promising entertainer with the ensemble delivering some lightweight jokes and attempting the outline of VFX-themed comedy, as last seen in Total Dhamaal. The footage also features brief glances of actresses Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'Cruz, and Urvashi Rautela from the film.

Check out the new trailer here

Losers v/s Gangsters

Let's see which team is crossing the level of #Pagalpanti Trailer 2 out now https://t.co/VZunmdhThP — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 12, 2019

The makers earlier launched posters of Anil Kapoor as WIFI Bhai, Warsi as Junky, Samrat as Chandu, Ileana D'cruz as Sanjana, Kriti Kharbanda as Janvi, Urvashi Rautela as Kavya, Saurabh Shukla as Raja Sahab, and Abraham as Raj Kishore from the film.

In an interview to Firstpost, Bazmee opened up on his career as a comedy writer, and how difficult it is to sustain it. He said, “It takes a lot of effort to make a comedy. I have written dramas, love stories, thrillers (over 60 films), and directed 15 films but aaj bhi jab mujhe log bolte hain ki comedy likhni hai to mere haath-pair phoolne lagte hain. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh jo mindless cheezein dikhayi deti hain uske peeche bahut mind apply karna padta hai (Even today when people ask me to write comedy, I get scared. In my opinion, even the mindless stuff you see on screen needs to be created carefully).

Pagalpanti is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios, and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 22 November.

