House of Cards season 6 teaser: Robin Wright's Claire Underwood seems resolute as new President

Netflix recently released the teaser of House of Cards and the developments seem interesting. The new teaser begins with Claire Underwood addressing a crowd while referring to her husband, Frank Underwood's death. The introductory speech is passionate as a steely Claire addresses the US Armed Forces while taking on the responsibilities of the President.

It's going to be different for you and me. pic.twitter.com/OUc5bW4USm — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 27, 2018

Her motives through the clip are to dismantle everything that her husband had built as well as promised during his terms as President.

At a poignant moment in the teaser, Claire unabashedly states, “The reign of the middle-aged white man is over”. Though Frank's death still remains a mystery in terms of how it happened, the death is sure to have a conspiracy associated with it, in keeping with the House of Cards tradition.

The final season's teaser gives glimpses of familiar faces which include former White House chief of staff Linda Vasquez (played by Sakina Jaffrey) and Russian President Viktor Petrov (Lars Mikkelsen).

House of Cards makers have gone the full haul in terms of being brazen with the season, as suggested by the teaser. Kevin Spacey, who portrayed Frank on-screen was fired from the series after being accused of sexual misconduct. After having initially issued an apology to actor Anthony Rapp, Spacey has been silent on subsequent claims.

House of Cards season 6 is scheduled to air on Netflix from 2 November. Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018 18:10 PM