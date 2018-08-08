House of Cards season 6, Netflix show's final instalment starring Robin Wright, to premiere on 2 November

Award Winning landmark series House of Cards is making its return on Netflix for its sixth and final season on 2 November.

The news was announced on Twitter with the hashtag, #MyTurn:

Golden Globe winner Robin Wright will essay the role of Claire Underwood, and will be seen occupying the Oval Office, following the expulsion of Kevin Spacey from the show regarding accusations of sexual misconduct on him.

Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Cody Fern will also be a part of the season along with Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

House of Cards will be executive produced by Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. The series was created by Beau Willimon and is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth, with MRC as the studio, for Netflix.

In 2013, House of Cards became the first original online series to receive major nominations from the Primetime Emmy Awards. The series has received 53 Emmy nominations to date, with seven wins — including the first major Emmy for a streaming service for David Fincher’s win for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

House of Cards Season 6, which began production earlier in 2018, will run for an abbreviated eight episodes.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 11:04 AM