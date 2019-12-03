Hotel Mumbai box office collection: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer's drama earns Rs 5.46 crore in four days

Hotel Mumbai, directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, witnessed a decline by 39.8 percent on its fourth day of release.

The film opened to Rs 1.08 crore on Friday, earned Rs. 1.70 crore on Saturday, and jumped to Rs 2.03 crore on Sunday. However, Hotel Mumbai could rake in only Rs 65 lakh on Monday, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 5.46 crore.

Hotel Mumbai recounts the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of terrorists. Dev Patel plays a staff member of the luxury hotel, named Arjun, while Anupam Kher essays Chef Hemant Oberoi. Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi play the hotel guests while Jason Isaacs of Harry Potter-fame stars as a Russian businessman Vasili.

Here are the latest box office figures

#HotelMumbai registers 39.81% decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1], which is a pretty good hold... Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr, Mon 65 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.46 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2019

The film was released on 29 November in India, facing a clash with Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action entertainer Commando 3.

Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 on 7 September, and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack.

"The film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity. And it was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests. Because for them this hotel was their home, it was sacred to them," Patel had told Press Trust of India previously.

Press Trust of India recently reported Hotel Mumbai will soon be made available to visually impaired individuals. The makers have associated with the XL Cinema app to give a wholesome cinematic experience to the visually impaired audience.

