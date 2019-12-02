You are here:

Hotel Mumbai box office collection: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's drama earns Rs 4.81 cr in opening weekend

Hotel Mumbai continues to drive decent collections at the Indian box office. The film, which opened to Rs 1.08 crore on Friday, has earned Rs. 1.70 crore on Saturday, and jumped with Rs 2.03 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection of Hotel Mumbai so far stands at Rs 4.81 crore.

Trade analysts claim the 'high-end multiplexes are bringing in the business' and the film must maintain the grip to have a healthy first-week collection.

Directed by Anthony Maras, the movie recounts the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of terrorists.

Check out the box office figures here

#HotelMumbai grows with each passing day... High end multiplexes driving its biz... Needs to maintain the grip on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 4.81 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, and Anupam Kher, the film was released on 29 November in India, facing a clash with Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action entertainer Commando 3.

(Also Read on Firstpost: Anupam Kher on Hotel Mumbai: Sometimes, directors from outside do a better job of making a film on India)

Patel plays Arjun, a newly promoted waiter, while Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi are David and Zahra, tourists and new parents. Jason Isaacs of Harry Potter-fame stars as a Russian businessman Vasili. Kher will be seen as the head chef in the same hotel.

Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 on 7 September, and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack.

Press Trust of India recently reported Hotel Mumbai will soon be made available to visually impaired individuals. The makers have associated with the XL Cinema app to give a wholesome cinematic experience to the visually impaired audience.

Hotel Mumbai is currently screening in India theatres in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 11:54:34 IST