You are here:

Hotel Mumbai: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film to be made available to visually impaired viewers

Press Trust of India

Dec 01, 2019 10:57:57 IST

The makers of Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer Hotel Mumbai have announced that they are making the film available to the visually impaired with a help of an application.

Hotel Mumbai, directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, released in India on Friday. The movie is based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai.

Hotel Mumbai: Dev Patel, Anupam Khers film to be made available to visually impaired viewers

Dev Patel and Anupam Kher in a still from Hotel Mumbai

The makers have associated with the XL Cinema app to give a wholesome cinematic experience to the visually impaired audience.

"It's important to make this film available to every Indian so that the message makes its way to more people," Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said in a statement.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai has been released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 10:57:57 IST

tags: 26/11 terror attack , Anupam Kher , Armie Hammer , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dev Patel , Hollywood , Hotel Mumbai , Taj Mahal Hotel

also see

Hotel Mumbai box office collection: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film makes Rs 1.08 cr on opening day

Hotel Mumbai box office collection: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film makes Rs 1.08 cr on opening day

Anupam Kher on Hotel Mumbai: Sometimes, directors from outside do a better job of making a film on India

Anupam Kher on Hotel Mumbai: Sometimes, directors from outside do a better job of making a film on India

Hotel Mumbai movie review: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film on 26/11 terror attacks is immersive and gut-wrenching

Hotel Mumbai movie review: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film on 26/11 terror attacks is immersive and gut-wrenching