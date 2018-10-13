Hobbs & Shaw: First look at Idris Elba's antagonist Brixton in Fast and the Furious spin-off
Dwaye Johnson, who recently shared the first look of the Fast and the Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, depicting Johnson and Jason Statham in a face-off, took to Instagram to unveil Idris Elba's first look in the film as the antagonist.
Describing Idris Elba's Brixton as one who is yet undefeated, Johnson wrote that the villain would "wreck havoc, hell and mayhem" in the Fast and the Furious universe. Like the previous stills from the film, this too is a black and white picture that shows Elba in combat mode, standing among the ruins of a devastated building.
I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains. A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW. The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS. So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on... and fuck getting along 😈 #BRIXTON #TheConsequenceAgent #HellRaiser HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019 📸 @hhgarcia41
The narrative of the upcoming film, directed by David Leitch, follows Johnson's US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs as he enters an unlikely association with Statham's Deckard Shaw. Vanessa Kirby will also be featuring in the film in a pivotal role.
Hobbs & Shaw is due to release on 2 August, 2019.
