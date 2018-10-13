Hobbs & Shaw: First look at Idris Elba's antagonist Brixton in Fast and the Furious spin-off

Dwaye Johnson, who recently shared the first look of the Fast and the Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, depicting Johnson and Jason Statham in a face-off, took to Instagram to unveil Idris Elba's first look in the film as the antagonist.

Describing Idris Elba's Brixton as one who is yet undefeated, Johnson wrote that the villain would "wreck havoc, hell and mayhem" in the Fast and the Furious universe. Like the previous stills from the film, this too is a black and white picture that shows Elba in combat mode, standing among the ruins of a devastated building.

The narrative of the upcoming film, directed by David Leitch, follows Johnson's US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs as he enters an unlikely association with Statham's Deckard Shaw. Vanessa Kirby will also be featuring in the film in a pivotal role.

Hobbs & Shaw is due to release on 2 August, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 13:14 PM