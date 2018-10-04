Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham face off in first look of Fast and Furious spin off, Hobbs and Shaw
Dwayne Johnson recently shared the first look of the Fast and the Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw on Wednesday, 3 October. The black-and-white picture depicts Johnson and Jason Statham facing off, ready to go head to head.
View this post on Instagram
FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. Fuck getting along 😈 Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, “HOBBS & SHAW” with my ace @jasonstatham. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans. #TheOutlawLawman #TheInternationalSpy #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019 @universalpictures @davidmleitch 📸 @hhgarcia41
The narrative of the upcoming film, directed by David Leitch, follows Johnson's US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs as he enters an unlikely association with Statham's Deckard Shaw. Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba are also part of the project. Elba is to play the villain in Hobbs and Shaw. Statham had earlier posted a picture from the first day on set saying that working with Leitch was always a pleasure as he had immense respect for him.
View this post on Instagram
Day 1 on “Hobbs & Shaw” movie. Getting the instructions from an old pal and the Director of our film @davidmleitch. Massive respect to you Dave for the incredible vision and scope you have planned for this movie. There are big things to come! The other big thing to come will be arriving imminently, that’s if he can peel himself away from his stack of pancakes. My partner in crime on this one, the colossal and world wide loved and respected @therock Just warming things up for you brother! See you on British soil soon. #HobbsAndShaw @universalpictures A post shared by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham) on
The movie is slated to release in August, 2019.
Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 12:41 PM