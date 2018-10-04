Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham face off in first look of Fast and Furious spin off, Hobbs and Shaw

Dwayne Johnson recently shared the first look of the Fast and the Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw on Wednesday, 3 October. The black-and-white picture depicts Johnson and Jason Statham facing off, ready to go head to head.

The narrative of the upcoming film, directed by David Leitch, follows Johnson's US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs as he enters an unlikely association with Statham's Deckard Shaw. Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba are also part of the project. Elba is to play the villain in Hobbs and Shaw. Statham had earlier posted a picture from the first day on set saying that working with Leitch was always a pleasure as he had immense respect for him.

The movie is slated to release in August, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 12:41 PM