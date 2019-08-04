You are here:

Hobbs & Shaw: Varun Dhawan praises Fast & Furious spinoff for its homage to Samoan culture; Dwayne Johnson responds

Varun Dhawan says watching Hobbs & Shaw was great fun and the action film's star Dwayne Johnson is glad the Bollywood actor had a good time at the movies.

Varun has often said he is the biggest fan of the WWE wrestler-turned-actor and he took to Twitter on Saturday to praise 'The Rock' for paying homage to Samoan culture.

Watched #HobbsAndShaw . It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

Dwayne responded to Varun's tweet and expressed his gratitude for the compliment.

Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best @HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/im4NbXMOAq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Varun later took a screenshot of the Hollywood star's response and shared it as an Instagram story. The caption read: "Childhood dreams come true".

Hobbs & Shaw had a remarkable opening at the Indian box office, becoming the second highest Hollywood opener in 2019, after Avengers: Endgame. Hobbs & Shaw minted a staggering Rs 13.15 crore on Friday, surpassing the first day collections of Brie Larson-fronted Captain Marvel ( Rs 13.01 crore), Jon Favreau's Disney live-action remake of The Lion King(Rs 11.06 crore), and Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rs 10.05 crore).

Meanwhile, Varun, who was last seen in Kalank, is gearing up for Remo D'souza's dance film Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor. His other upcoming project includes the Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal, helmed by his father David.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 14:04:40 IST