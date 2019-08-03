Hobbs & Shaw box office collection: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham's action film mints Rs 13.15 cr

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of The Fast and the Furious franchise, released in India on 2 August. The film had a remarkable opening at the Indian box office, becoming the second highest Hollywood opener in 2019, after Avengers: Endgame.

Hobbs & Shaw minted a staggering Rs 13.15 crore on Friday, surpassing the first day collections of Brie Larson-fronted Captain Marvel ( Rs 13.01 crore), Jon Favreau's Disney live-action remake of The Lion King (Rs 11.06 crore), and Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rs 10.05 crore).

Despite the film been leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, as well as on YouTube, hours before the film's theatrical release, the collection does not seem to have been affected. Even the torrential rain in Mumbai has not been a deterrent for the commerce of the film.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham. The duo are joined by Shaw's sister, a rogue MI6 agent Hattie, played by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown). This time around, they have to combat the evil mercenary Brixton (who calls himself the Black Superman), played by Idris Elba.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham, and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith, and Ainsley Davies.

