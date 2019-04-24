You are here:

David Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani's Coolie No. 1 remake officially announced on Varun's 32nd birthday

FP Staff

Apr 24, 2019 11:06:45 IST

After the astounding success of Judwaa 2, David Dhawan is all set to adapt yet another of his '90s blockbuster comedies, Coolie No.1.

While actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are confirmed for the lead roles, David will reunite with producer Vashu Bhagnani after 25 years to adapt the film.

The film will go on floors in August and marks the third collaboration between Dhawan father–son duo after the successes of Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

The 1995 Coolie No.1 (which was also helmed by David) starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles, along with actors Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in significant roles. The film featured some iconic songs, including ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’, which became immensely popular owing to Govinda's unique dancing style and eccentric dressing sense.

Sara, who made an impressive debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath last year, was most recently seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simbaa.

Varun's recent magnum opus Kalank failed to leave a mark at the box office. Meanwhile, he is prepping for his next project, Street Dancer, directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 11:23:43 IST

