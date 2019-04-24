David Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani's Coolie No. 1 remake officially announced on Varun's 32nd birthday

After the astounding success of Judwaa 2, David Dhawan is all set to adapt yet another of his '90s blockbuster comedies, Coolie No.1.

While actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are confirmed for the lead roles, David will reunite with producer Vashu Bhagnani after 25 years to adapt the film.

The film will go on floors in August and marks the third collaboration between Dhawan father–son duo after the successes of Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

IT’S OFFICIAL... After 25 years, David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani reunite to adapt their timeless comedy #CoolieNo1... Stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... Shoot begins Aug 2019... #CoolieNo1 is David-Varun’s next collaboration, after the super successful #Judwaa2. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2019

The 1995 Coolie No.1 (which was also helmed by David) starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles, along with actors Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in significant roles. The film featured some iconic songs, including ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’, which became immensely popular owing to Govinda's unique dancing style and eccentric dressing sense.

Nostalgic & Excited !! We complete 25 years at @poojafilms. Extremely Happy to announce the adaptation of our first film #CoolieNo1 with my favorite David uncle, my brother @Varun_dvn & #SaraAliKhan! Cannot wait for this mad journey to begin!! — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) April 24, 2019

Sara, who made an impressive debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath last year, was most recently seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simbaa.

Varun's recent magnum opus Kalank failed to leave a mark at the box office. Meanwhile, he is prepping for his next project, Street Dancer, directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza.

