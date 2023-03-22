A day after arriving in the holy city of Mecca along with her family ahead of Ramadan 2023, TV actress Hina Khan performed her first Umrah with her mother and brother. In a string of posts shared on her Instagram handle, Hina updated her fans and followers about her entire journey to the holy city. Known for working in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan arrived in Mecca on Tuesday and also shared a few pictures of her flight tickets and her trip with family. In the latest ones shared by the actress on Wednesday morning, she can be seen standing at the pilgrimage site dressed in her traditional white outfit along with a hijab. She was accompanied by her mother and brother who also donned similar outfits for the occasion.

Expressing her gratitude for being able to perform her first Umrah, Hina wrote, “Doosra umrah mukammal..Mashallah Jazaakallah..May Allah accept our umrah and dua.. Thank you Allah for making it easy for us all.. Thank you @alkhalidtours To help us take this sacred journey to umrah..”

Earlier on Tuesday, she shared a video to show her journey from the hotel to the holy site. She wrote, “Pehla Umrah mukammal. May Allah accept our ibadat.”

As soon as she dropped the pictures and the video, fans took to the comment section and extended their greetings to the actress. A user wrote, “Masa Allah apko Umrah bhut bhut mubarak ho dua me yd“, while another one wrote, “MashaAllah. Bht Mubarak.”

Prior to this, the actress in another slot of pictures shared glimpses from her flight trip and from her hotel in Mecca.

It is pertinent to note that the actress isn’t the only one who has reached Mecca for her Umrah. Tennis legend Sania Mirza along with her son and a few other family members is also in Medina.

