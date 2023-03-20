The time of appreciating one another has arrived with renowned award functions being held in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Recently, Iconic Gold Awards 2023 was held on 18th March 2023 at Sahara Star. Many celebrities were seen adding glamor to the auspicious event. Whereas, apart from the on-screen stars there were philanthropists/ entrepreneurs like Nidarshana Gowani ji who are practicing public welfare for a long time and bringing smiles and a ray of hope to people in need. Nidarshana Gowani ji is one of those women who have proved women can do anything that she makes up her mind for. She is the managing director of a real estate and power generation plant for Kamala’s group of industries.

Nidarshana Gowani ji also runs an NGO in the name of Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust which has been tirelessly working toward public welfare for a long time now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

The Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust was associated with the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 and Nidarshana Gowani ji presented an award to Hina Khan. She was also felicitated at the award show. Apart from that, she presented awards to many celebrities and gave them her blessings and appreciation.

Getting to know people like her is a huge opportunity in itself. Kudos to your good work Nidharshana Gowani ji.

