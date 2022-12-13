Nowadays, it seems like no Bollywood films can make it to the big screens without courting any controversy. Whether that be the Khans or the Kapoors, Bollywood films often get surrounded with several controversies due to various reasons. One such controversy has now started surrounding actor Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film, Pathaan, which is set to release in January 2023.

While the teaser and the first song of the film has already been released, makers are yet to release the film’s trailer. With that said, a video has started making rounds on the internet where Shah Rukh himself confessed to belonging to the Pathaan lineage from Pakistan as he further adds that he feels happy whenever Pakistan wins.

The video is quite old and from an event where the superstar addressed the audience and said, “Main ek baat batana chahta hu. Mere waalid actually Pakistan se hai, Peshawar se. Main bhi Pathaan hu. Lagta nahi hu, tabiyat naasaas deti hai. Lekin main bhi Pathaan hu. Meri height, weight kam hai. This is not to court any controversy, par jab bhi aaplog jeete ho toh aisa lagta hai ki mera waalid ki side jeet gayi. (I want to tell you something. My father is from Peshawar in Pakistan. I am also a Pathaan though I don’t look like one, thanks to my health, less height and weight. This is not to create any controversy but when Pakistan wins, I feel my father’s side won.)”

Watch:



This video has been going viral and has caught attention for all the wrong reasons as many has called out the actor for speaking in Pakistan’s favour. A few also called for boycotting his upcoming film, Pathaan.

SRK’s comeback to the big screen

It is pertinent to note that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback to the big screen with Pathaan after a long break of 4 years. While talks about his grand comeback made news for quite some time, fans were also eagerly waiting to watch him again.

He will be seen opposite actress Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, while he also has films like Dunki and Jawan in lineup.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.