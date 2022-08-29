Here's looking at Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia's best Instagram posts

The actress turned 42 on August 27. She has shared multiple pictures on Instagram with her fans and here are some of the best ones.

Former Miss India Neha Dhupia turned 42 on 27th August. Dhupia is an actress, reality show judge, and talk show host. The actress was first seen on the big screen at the tender age of 14 alongside Malayalam stalwart Mohanlal in Minnaram. After finishing her education, Neha Dhupia started her acting career with a stage play, Graffiti. In 2002, she was a contestant in the Femina Miss India pageant and won the title of Femina Miss India universe. In the following year, she marked her Bollywood debut with Qayamat: City Under Threat.

She rose to prominence with the Hindi erotic movie Julie, in which Dhupia essayed the role of a high-profile call girl. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films, including Singh Is Kinng, Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Her talk show #NoFilterNeha also aired on Saavn. Dhupia is married to Angad Bedi since 2018 and the couple has a son and a daughter.

Here are some of her best Instagram posts that she has shared with fans over the years:

Neha Dhupia looks stunning as she wears an outfit from designer Ohaila Khan. She topped the look with a bracelet and a necklace and kept the overall look minimal.

Dhupia looks gorgeous in designer Payal Khandwala’s saree. She completed the look with a bun and golden statement earrings.

Former Femina Miss India Dhupia sports Anamika Khanna’s outfit and ups her fashion game. She also proudly flaunts a streak of grey hair in the photo.

The actress can be seen having some quiet quality time with her son Guriq Singh in a pool.

MTV Roadies fame Dhupia turns on boss mode as she wears a white blazer with a black shirt and trousers. We cannot get over how the entire look suits her.

#NoFilterNeha fame, Neha Dhupia shared adorable pictures with her husband Angad Bedi. The couple can be seen having a gala time in the Maldives.

ACP Catherine, aka Dhupia, enjoys her pool time in a pink swimsuit during her stay in the Maldives.

The actress shared snippets from her life as a mother. With a messy bun, a no-make-up look and a heartfelt caption, NehaDhupia’s post is relatable to every working mom.

There’s no such thing as too much gold and Neha Dhupia certainly proves that with this glamorous picture.

The actress looks breath-taking as she wears designer Kshitij Jalori’s Amer striped kurta pants and trench coat.

