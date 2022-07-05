Actress Dia Mirza pens down a message calling her friend Neha Dhupia 'fierce, authentic and strong' on completing 20 years as Miss India.

Neha Dhupia, a fellow actor and past beauty pageant winner, is the subject of a letter of praise from Dia Mirza. While Neha won Femina Miss India in 2002 and placed among the top 10 finalists at the Miss Universe pageant, Dia won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000. Dia and Neha are both actors today, married, and parents.

Dia took to Instagram and shared a picture of Neha from the Miss India event held in Mumbai on her story on Sunday, along with a message that read: “Celebrating 20 years of this fierce, authentic, strong and beautiful woman.”

Neha was one of the judges at the Sunday Miss India pageant. As she celebrated 20 years of winning the Miss India title, she was honoured on stage by her parents Pradip Singh Dhupia and Manpider Dhupia. Later, her kids Mehr and Guriq Bedi, together with her husband Angad Bedi, joined her on stage. Neha attended the event alongside the jury members Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, cricket player Mithali Raj, and others. She carried the crown on stage as well as on the red carpet in a powder blue gown with cape sleeves.

Neha made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 movie Qayamat: City Under Threat, which came out soon after she won the pageant. She has appeared in other movies since then, including Julie, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, Tumhari Sulu, Lust Stories, and Helicopter Eela. She last appeared in the movie A Thursday, where Yami Gautam played a kidnapper, as a police officer.

Neha tied the knot with Angad Bedi back in 2018. The couple has a three-year-old daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and a nine-month-old son Guriq. She keeps her fans hooked by sharing pictures of her munchkins very often.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.