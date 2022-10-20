Here's how Yash is maintaining his position at the top post KGF: Chapter 2
While Yash has been a name of a new trend that has his presence all over the country, the impact of his stardom has also created a whole new kind of rage around the world.
Yash is a star whose stardom is not just limited to any boundaries. KGF 2 has created examples of its success by booking the biggest opening of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market on the very first day. This was indeed just the beginning because what the world has seen ahead was complete madness which has shown unprecedented growth which established him as a pan-India star. Right from salons in different cities providing the same hairstyle to stitching suits replicating his look from KGF.
While Yash has been a name of a new trend that has his presence all over the country, the impact of his stardom has also created a whole new kind of rage around the world. But the biggest impact that has been registered of Yash’s growth would be justified when South Indian International Movie Awards thanked him for bringing them to his city which made history in the Kannada industry. Ahead of this, with a collection of 1200 Cr. worldwide, Yash has truly set the bar high for all the biggies of the industry who are still struggling to reach somewhere near the figure of KGF 2’s collections.
On the other hand, While the actor has brought back the charm of theaters in the post-pandemic era with the success of KGF 2, he has truly shaken up the whole entertainment industry with the massive collections of his film. The biggest example was witnessed when the audience’s most awaited film Brahmāstra also couldn’t beat the collections of the film.
Considering all these points, Yash being the face of a change in the industry is well worth it. Moreover, the actor has been also been raising his standards to the global level which again gives an example of his zest for bringing the Indian film industry onto the global map.
also read
Woman alleges Danny Masterson raped and choked her in 2003
She is the first of three women who say Masterson raped them to testify during his Los Angeles trial. She said at one point she grabbed Masterson's hair to try to pull him away, but he shoved a pillow into her face.
Neitzens react to the shocking story of the unwanted girl child Nirasha
Sadly, this is a reality of several girls in India today. Their rights to exist are taken away from the day they are born and they are mistreated for being who they are.
Kanye West's recent actions including anti-Semitic comments, white supremacist messaging alienate fans
The 45-year-old West, who in the past has unironically compared himself to Michelangelo, broke out in 2004 with "The College Dropout," building a masterful music career that saw him imbue rap with soul and electronic elements to create his lush albums.