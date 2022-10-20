Yash is a star whose stardom is not just limited to any boundaries. KGF 2 has created examples of its success by booking the biggest opening of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market on the very first day. This was indeed just the beginning because what the world has seen ahead was complete madness which has shown unprecedented growth which established him as a pan-India star. Right from salons in different cities providing the same hairstyle to stitching suits replicating his look from KGF.

While Yash has been a name of a new trend that has his presence all over the country, the impact of his stardom has also created a whole new kind of rage around the world. But the biggest impact that has been registered of Yash’s growth would be justified when South Indian International Movie Awards thanked him for bringing them to his city which made history in the Kannada industry. Ahead of this, with a collection of 1200 Cr. worldwide, Yash has truly set the bar high for all the biggies of the industry who are still struggling to reach somewhere near the figure of KGF 2’s collections.

On the other hand, While the actor has brought back the charm of theaters in the post-pandemic era with the success of KGF 2, he has truly shaken up the whole entertainment industry with the massive collections of his film. The biggest example was witnessed when the audience’s most awaited film Brahmāstra also couldn’t beat the collections of the film.

Considering all these points, Yash being the face of a change in the industry is well worth it. Moreover, the actor has been also been raising his standards to the global level which again gives an example of his zest for bringing the Indian film industry onto the global map.