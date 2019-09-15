You are here:

Hayley Atwell confirms being cast as female lead alongside Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7 and 8

Hayley Atwell took to Instagram and confirmed being cast as the female lead in the upcoming Mission Impossible sequels. After the blockbuster success of Rogue Nation and Fallout, Christopher McQuarrie will return to direct the two films, headlined by Tom Cruise.

In her post, she joked about the extensive stunt training she will have to undergo for the role. "I can’t wait to start sharing this adventure with you," she wrote.

According to Collider, McQuarrie is currently developing the films and the plot details are under wraps.

Cruise is involved in the post-production of Top Gun: Maverick, which also includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis and Val Kilmer.

Atwell has essayed the role of Agent Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also has a standalone show on ABC. Her character was last seen in Russo brothers-directed Avengers: Endgame. Comicbook.com writes that she will lend her voice to What If...?, an animated series for Disney+.

Paramount Pictures had announced that Mission Impossible 7 will hit theaters on 23 July, 2021 and the eighth instalment will open on 5 August, 2022.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 12:41:22 IST