Hayley Atwell confirms being cast as female lead alongside Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7 and 8
Hayley Atwell took to Instagram and confirmed being cast as the female lead in the upcoming Mission Impossible sequels. After the blockbuster success of Rogue Nation and Fallout, Christopher McQuarrie will return to direct the two films, headlined by Tom Cruise.
In her post, she joked about the extensive stunt training she will have to undergo for the role. "I can’t wait to start sharing this adventure with you," she wrote.
I had a go at a ‘photo grid’ in an attempt to display some tech-savvy-millennial skills. For those of you who don’t know, this involves nine separate posts loaded one at a time which only come together as a complete image when someone views the profile page. Some of the comments were of the ‘wot-is-goin-on-u-can’t-frame-a-picture, mate’ variety SO, to ease the confusion, here is my news in one post..... I’m thrilled to have joined @tomcruise and @christophermcquarrie for the next TWO Mission Impossible movies. To have gone from a classical play in the west-end to an audio book recording of a great new novel to a Disney/Marvel animation and now the female lead in a huge action franchise is the kind of variety that fuels my curiosity and keeps me learning and striving to be better and do better. I can’t wait to start sharing this adventure with you. Mostly in the form of effusive, sweaty ranting about stunt training while spontaneously vomiting with excitement/exhaustion. Lucky you. 🕺
According to Collider, McQuarrie is currently developing the films and the plot details are under wraps.
Cruise is involved in the post-production of Top Gun: Maverick, which also includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis and Val Kilmer.
Atwell has essayed the role of Agent Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also has a standalone show on ABC. Her character was last seen in Russo brothers-directed Avengers: Endgame. Comicbook.com writes that she will lend her voice to What If...?, an animated series for Disney+.
Paramount Pictures had announced that Mission Impossible 7 will hit theaters on 23 July, 2021 and the eighth instalment will open on 5 August, 2022.
Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 12:41:22 IST