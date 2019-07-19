Top Gun: Maverick trailer drops at San Diego Comic-Con; Tom Cruise looks as dapper in sequel of his 1986 film

The first trailer of Top Gun: Maverick was released online on 18 July (Thursday). Tom Cruise debuted the promotional video in a surprise appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con. According to The Associated Press, the audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Cruise on Thursday afternoon. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for Terminator: Dark Fate.

In the upcoming sequel, Cruise reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who is now a flight instructor. He is unwilling to accept any rank above Captain, even after thirty years of service, combat medals and recognition from the government. "Yet you can't get a promotion, you won't retire and despite your best efforts, you refuse to die," says his senior (played by Ed Harris).

Cruise at the trailer reveal of Top Gun: Maverick.

Thank you to all the fans who came out to Hall H today. It was great to share our first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick with you all. pic.twitter.com/akzi4AeC9Z — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 18, 2019

The cast includes Miles Teller will be seen as the son of Goose (played by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 film), Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis and Val Kilmer.

Watch the trailer here

At Comic-Con, Cruise said that all the flying in the trailer is real and that Top Gun: Maverick is a love letter to aviation. They worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.

The film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed Cruise in 2013's Oblivion, according to The Verge.

Top Gun: Maverick releases in cinemas on 26 June, 2020.

