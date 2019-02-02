You are here:

Mission Impossible: Franchise's seventh film to hit screens in July 2021, eighth part set for August 2022 release

FP Staff

Feb 02, 2019 16:32:49 IST

Paramount has announced the release dates of the two upcoming films from the Mission: Impossible franchise. Whereas the seventh film in the franchise will hit theaters 23 July, 2021, the eighth instalment will open on 5 August, 2022.

Tom Cruise in a still from Mission: Impossible. YouTube

As reported earlier, Christopher McQuarrie will return to write and direct the seventh and eighth films in the franchise, after the blockbuster successes of Rogue Nation and Fallout. McQuarrie became the only director in the franchise's history to return for a second time with 2018 film Fallout after helming 2015 Rogue Nation.

Tom Cruise, who has earned a reputation for his death-defying stunts in the Mission Impossible films, is expected to return as Ethan Hunt. The superstar confirmed the release year of the films in a tweet dated 15 January.

According to Variety, the films will be shot back-to-back, much like the final two Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. Although no start date has been confirmed yet, the shooting for the films is expected to begin sometime in 2019.

The espionage-thriller franchise, which began in 1996, follows the missions of the (Impossible Missions Force) IMF's main field team under the leadership of Hunt, who is forced to take over after the team is betrayed from within during the first film.

