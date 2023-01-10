Hats off to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for giving a befitting reply to troll who said the actress 'lost all her charm & glow'!
A troll targeted Samantha Ruth Prabhu by posting her pictures from the Shaakuntalam trailer launch and wrote, 'Feeling sad for Samantha she lost all her charm and glow'.
The gorgeous actress of the south-Indian industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made a sensational Hindi debut with Raj & DK’s blockbuster web series The Family Man 2, shared in October 2022 that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis.
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, myositis is a group of rare conditions, which refers to the inflammation of muscles, when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. In the initial stage of this disease, a person finds difficulty in walking, getting up from the sitting position or changing sleep positions in bed.
While talking about myositis, Dr Maj. General D S Bhakuni, Consultant – Rheumatology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi had said, “For those doing household chores regularly and if they are suffering from this condition, they may experience difficulty in getting something from a higher position as they are not able to raise their elbow. If not treated in time, it can also involve other muscles of the body. So the patients fear difficulty in swallowing solid objects whereas liquid goes automatically. it can also affect the respiratory system if not attended on time and can even lead to breathing problems.”
The Yashoda actress fought the battle with the disease like a fighter and stayed positive during dark and tough times of recovery with ‘high-dose medications and never-ending trips to doctors’.
While the actress has set an example by coming out of the disease like a champ like always negativity on social media tried to pull her down. A troll targeted the actress by posting Samantha‘s pictures from the Shaakuntalam trailer launch and wrote, ‘Feeling sad for Samantha she lost all her charm and glow’. But the actress gave a befitting reply to the troll and tweeted, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”
I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..
And here’s some love from me to add to your glow 🤍 https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a
— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023
U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing . 🙏 https://t.co/JRslCKYJpP
— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2023
Many netizens came out in support of the actress along with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who tweeted, “U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing.”
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam, which is set to hit the screens on 17th February.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Forensic team visits television show's set, seizes late actor Tunisha Sharma's belongings for investigation
The police have recorded the statements of 16 persons, including those who were present on the set on Saturday, he said. Khan (27) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sharma.
Who are the Ail-Listers likely to be restored to A-listers in 2023?
Chances are some of the stars, super or otherwise, who failed to draw in the crowds — in fact, all of the A-listers except Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan failed — are likely to bounce back.
Karan Johar to downscale star fees, no more astronomical paychecks
Karan Johar, who is the maverick among the movie Moghuls of Bollywood, demolishes the myth that his actors give him a discount out of goodwill.