The gorgeous actress of the south-Indian industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made a sensational Hindi debut with Raj & DK’s blockbuster web series The Family Man 2, shared in October 2022 that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

For the unversed, myositis is a group of rare conditions, which refers to the inflammation of muscles, when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. In the initial stage of this disease, a person finds difficulty in walking, getting up from the sitting position or changing sleep positions in bed.

While talking about myositis, Dr Maj. General D S Bhakuni, Consultant – Rheumatology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi had said, “For those doing household chores regularly and if they are suffering from this condition, they may experience difficulty in getting something from a higher position as they are not able to raise their elbow. If not treated in time, it can also involve other muscles of the body. So the patients fear difficulty in swallowing solid objects whereas liquid goes automatically. it can also affect the respiratory system if not attended on time and can even lead to breathing problems.”

The Yashoda actress fought the battle with the disease like a fighter and stayed positive during dark and tough times of recovery with ‘high-dose medications and never-ending trips to doctors’.

While the actress has set an example by coming out of the disease like a champ like always negativity on social media tried to pull her down. A troll targeted the actress by posting Samantha‘s pictures from the Shaakuntalam trailer launch and wrote, ‘Feeling sad for Samantha she lost all her charm and glow’. But the actress gave a befitting reply to the troll and tweeted, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here’s some love from me to add to your glow 🤍 https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing . 🙏 https://t.co/JRslCKYJpP — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2023

Many netizens came out in support of the actress along with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who tweeted, “U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam, which is set to hit the screens on 17th February.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram