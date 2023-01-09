For the first time, a grand representation of Dushyant-Shakuntala’s love story will be seen on the big screen. The official trailer for the much awaited classic mythological drama Shaakuntalam is finally out. In the trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen clad in all-white as she portrays Shakuntala. From her elegance as the mythological character to delivery of powerful dialogues, Samantha nails her role. Dev Mohan, on the other hand does a spectacular job in his role as Dushyant.

The trailer starts with the birth of Shakuntala, a lovechild of Menaka and Vishwamitra. She is described as ‘an orphan despite being the daughter of an apsara.’ The trailer then details how history is about to be written. as Shakuntala grows. The film is directed by Gunasekhar.

Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, that dramatises the story of Shakuntala told in Mahabharat. It is regarded as one of Kalidasa’s best works. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan.

The first poster of the mythological drama came out recently and the audiences were mesmerised with Samantha and Dev’s look in the film. The film releases in theatres on February 17.

