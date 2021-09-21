Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault charges in Los Angeles court

Harvey Weinstein is already serving a lengthy jail term in New York for rape.

Agence France-Presse September 21, 2021 14:58:33 IST
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein denied a raft of charges when he appeared in a Los Angeles court on Monday.

The former movie power player pleaded not guilty to counts involving alleged abuse of five women.

Weinstein, the producer of smash hits including Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love, is already serving a lengthy jail term in New York for rape.

The Los Angeles charges include sexual battery by restraint, forcible rape and forcible oral copulation against women in Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2010.

The 69-year-old faces an additional 140 years behind bars if convicted on all counts.

Widespread sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in 2017, triggering the global #MeToo movement.

In total, nearly 90 women including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault.

Weinstein has said all his sexual encounters were consensual

Weinstein, who is in custody, is due back in court on 25 October.

Updated Date: September 21, 2021 16:56:34 IST

