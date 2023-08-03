Recently, executive producer Gene Klein who worked on Suits during its entire 9-season run—opened up about the show’s renewed popularity and its revival in the midst of it debuting on Netflix and Peacock this year.

Gene said during a conversation with TVLine, “I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

The audiences are finding Suits on Netflix and are loving it. The show has been in the Top 10 on Netflix for weeks, and in just one week, it had a record 3.1 billion minutes viewed across Netflix and Peacock.

In Prince Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare, he had written about Meghan giving up her role on Suits after season seven. “Meg packed up her house, gave up her role in Suits. After seven seasons. A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew—loved Canada,” he wrote. “On the other hand life there had become untenable. Especially on set. The show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the Palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act.”

Klein mentioned that over the years “it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show.” He continued, “I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend.”

Proving difficult to get again is Markle since marrying Prince Harry back in 2018. “I would assume that’s just not possible,” Klein said about getting Markle to play Rachel again. Markle left the series at the end of Season 7 after her character moves to Seattle and marries Mike Ross, the character played by Adams.

On the other hand Meghan is trying hard for her Hollywood return, but Hollywood A-Listers and other celebs in UK are distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan, a source told Heat Magazine: “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate.”

Celebrities and industry key players are recognising Meghan and Harry’s depleting popularity and are scared of being seen alongside them. In fact, the source said they are actively pitching William and Kate for new projects. Their efforts are reportedly being backed by King Charles himself. It is only part of the strategy of maintaining American ties and influence – in September, Will and Kate will appear in New York at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, further solidifying their influence.