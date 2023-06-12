According to the independent, Prince Archie received a special surprise on his fourth birthday in May, a thank you note from his parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie received a special surprise on his fourth birthday in May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed. Archie turned four years old on 6 May, the same day of his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation. For Archie’s birthday, a local bike shop in Montecito, California, gifted the couple’s child his very own bicycle.

The owners of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito shared the sweet thank you letter they received from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Instagram. “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday,” read the letter.

“The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise,” it said. The note was signed by Harrison Colcord, who works for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Bike shop owner Jennifer Blevins explained how her British-born partner Martin wanted to give Archie one of their children’s bikes for his fourth birthday. “He went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said: ‘Okay, I’m gonna bike over and take it to their house,’” she told People.

Security outside Harry and Meghan’s house asked whether the bike shop owner had received an invitation from the couple to which he replied, “I’m just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift.”

He was then allowed to leave the flowers, card, balloons, and bike for Archie after they performed a background check, the report claimed. Jennifer Blevins said, “I wasn’t expecting that. I had no idea. It was so thoughtful because, you know, they took the time to write something personal and not just a generic thank you.”

Rift in Harry and Meghna’s marriage

On the personal front, all is not well in Harry and Meghan’s marriage. Looks like Harry and Meghan’s marriage is going through a rough phase. According to GeoTv report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, according to sources, Prince Harry has a separate room to get away from Meghan Markle.

As per reports a royal commentators believe all is not well in the Sussexs’ marriage. “When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognisable people in the world. While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever. The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be. I definitely believe they are in it for the long haul. I do think they will last the course of time,” Darren Stanton said.

Harry and Meghan have had to overcome a number of hurdles and Meghan “was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal Family”, the expert said.

“In terms of their development over the years, the couple have been through a lot in order to get where they are today. Their relationship started off being seemingly smooth sailing and there were no challenges. Meghan was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal family. However, despite having challenges since then, the couple have only got stronger over the years. In terms of confidence, I would say that Meghan is very much the stronger personality,” Darren Stanton said.

“But, having said that, she’s the one who has had the normal upbringing. She obviously had to work hard to become a professional actor, facing lots of rejection and hardships, especially in her professional life,” the expert explained.

