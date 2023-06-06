Harry & Meghan put brake on Charles' extravagant birthday gifting for Lilibet
No more expensive gifts from Charles for Lilibet. According to reports Charles had his aides searching for custom-made cubby houses, reminiscent of the ones Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.
Looks like Harry and Meghan’s attention seeking attitude and celebrity tantrums just doesn’t come to an end. Like all grandfathers, King Charles III wanted to shower his granddaughter Lilibe. But Prince Harry has put a stop to it.
According to reports Charles had his aides searching for custom-made cubby houses, reminiscent of the ones Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret had as young girls. He wanted to give Lili something special, something she would cherish forever. It was going to be the ultimate surprise. Both Harry and Meghan believe in modest gifting approach.
Harry has warned his father to tone down on the gifting and that he will not accept any extravagant gifts from King Charles. Harry and Meghan bid farewell to their royal lives in 2020 and permanently relocated to United States.
Related Articles
The Royal Feud
According to GB News, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has been snubbed by the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter turned two on June 4 but did not receive any public tributes from senior members of the monarchy to mark the occasion. It comes as Prince Harry is set to appear in the High Court this week as his legal battle against MGN continues. The Duke will be the first member of the Royal Family to appear in court since 1891.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Harry & Meghan rumoured divorce: Why Meghan Markle may never visit UK again
Royal expert Camilla Tominey believes that Meghan may never visit UK again because she might get a negative reception.
Amidst divorce rumours, Prince Harry leaves judge 'surprised'; misses the first day of court hearing against UK tabloid
Prince Harry will be ready to give evidence in a London court over his lawsuit against the publisher of a British tabloid on Tuesday, his lawyer said, prompting the judge to say he was "surprised" by his absence on Monday.
Harry, Meghan’s rumoured divorce: Charles III’s sigh of relief as they are not releasing any more royal projects
Amidst Harry & Meghan’s divorced rumours, Charles III’s sigh of relief as they are not planning on releasing any more royal projects which talk about the British Royal’s dark secrets.