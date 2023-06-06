Looks like Harry and Meghan’s attention seeking attitude and celebrity tantrums just doesn’t come to an end. Like all grandfathers, King Charles III wanted to shower his granddaughter Lilibe. But Prince Harry has put a stop to it.

According to reports Charles had his aides searching for custom-made cubby houses, reminiscent of the ones Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret had as young girls. He wanted to give Lili something special, something she would cherish forever. It was going to be the ultimate surprise. Both Harry and Meghan believe in modest gifting approach.

Harry has warned his father to tone down on the gifting and that he will not accept any extravagant gifts from King Charles. Harry and Meghan bid farewell to their royal lives in 2020 and permanently relocated to United States.

The Royal Feud

According to GB News, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has been snubbed by the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter turned two on June 4 but did not receive any public tributes from senior members of the monarchy to mark the occasion. It comes as Prince Harry is set to appear in the High Court this week as his legal battle against MGN continues. The Duke will be the first member of the Royal Family to appear in court since 1891.

(With inputs from agencies)

