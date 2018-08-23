Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Genius, Lakshmi, The Stolen Princess, Mile 22: Know Your Releases

This week, four major films release in India to offer a wide selection to cinephiles. While The Stolen Princess and Mark Wahlberg's Mile 22 are two major Hollywood releases, Sonakshi Sinha's Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Genius and Prabhu Deva's Lakshmi are among the home-grown outings. Here's a roundup of what to look to this Friday:

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

What it's about: Described as a crazy comedy of errors Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi is the second film in the Happy franchise which follows the haphazard lives of two Happys. As one of them gets kidnapped right after landing in Shanghai, the other must take control of the situation and track her down with the rest of her gang.

Who's in it: Sonakshi Singh, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassie Gill

Why it may work: While Penty reprises her role from the first instalment, Sinha is the new addition to the cast, which may act as a refreshing change. Fresh off the success of Parmanu, Penty's potential could really come through in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, too.

Genius

What it's about: The death of his entire team is weighing heavy on the lead actor's mind. To avenge them and live his life peacefully, the newly minted RAW agent must hatch a genius plan while also dealing with other roadblocks.

Who's in it: Utkarsh Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka

Why it may work: Newcomers and young actors in general are prolific in Bollywood right now. A formidable cast like this one, not to mention Jhulka's comeback role, could work well for the film.

Lakshmi

What it's about: A Tamil dance film with an emotional message at its core, Lakshmi is a story of a gifted dancer who finds the right teacher in Prabhu Deva.

Who's in it: Prabhu Deva, Aishwarya Rajesh, Salman Yusuff Khan and Kovai Sarala

Why it may work: Being a dance film with its moments, Lakshmi may strike a chord with audiences of all ages. The cast is a combination of kids and well-known actors, which only add to its benefits.

The Stolen Princess

What it's about: A modern take on Alexander Pushkin's Russian fairytale poem about Ruslan and Ludmila, this Oleg Malamuzh directorial is a 3D fantasy. The film tells the story of a wandering artist who saves a princess from the crutches of an evil sorcerer.

Who's in it: Oleksiy Zavgorodniy, Nadya Dorofeeva, Yevgen Malukha and Serhiy Prytula among others.

Why it may work: A family entertainer set in the times of honourable kings and beautiful princesses, The Stolen Princess may prove to be a hot favourite among kids and those who enjoy the animated genre and what it has to offer.

Mile 22

What it's about: A CIA agent's efforts to transport an intelligence asset with his small but efficient team as the local authorities close in on them forms the crux of the plot.

Who's in it: Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais and Ronda Rousey

Why it may work: The film marks the third collab between Peter Berg and Wahlberg. The pair has tasted smashing success in the past with films such as Lone Survivor and Deepwater Horizon. With that that kind of experience on hand, Mile 22 might be the next big action-thriller.

