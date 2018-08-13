Genius trailer: Utkarsh Sharma's debut promises a mix of romance and high-octane action

The second trailer of Utkarsh Sharma's trailer Genius released on 13 August. Sharma plays a RAW agent Vasudev Shastri who is a "genius" because of his exceptional intelligence.

The trailer shows him as a romantic who believes that love comes before everything else. "Rank-wank mein kya rakha hai? Jeevan ka asli aadhar toh prem hai," says Sharma.

According to the official synopsis, Vasudev is an orphan, with a brilliant mind who wants only one thing in his life: love. And his love knows no boundaries whether it is towards Nandini (Ishita Chauhan), the girl he has fallen for or towards the country.

This second trailer also gives us a longer peek at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character as the antagonist, who is described as an even bigger genius in the official synopsis.

Directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar fame, Genius will mark both Utkarsh and Ishita's debut. The film has all the elements of a Bollywood flick - from romance and choreographed dance numbers to power-packed action sequences.

Genius also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka as Ishita's mother. The film is backed by Anil Sharma Productions and Soham RockStar Entertainment. It is slated to release on 24 August.

Watch the trailer here.

