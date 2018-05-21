Watch: Trailers for Keanu Reeves' Destination Wedding, Mark Wahlberg's Mile 22, sci-fi comedy Sorry To Bother You

A number of trailers for Hollywood movies were released over the past week. There was Keanu Reeves' Destination Wedding, Mark Wahlberg's action-thriller Mile 22, and rising star Lakeith Stanfield's science-fiction comedy Sorry to Bother You. While Stanfield's movie has been doing the rounds of film festivals, like Sundance, for some time now, the rest of the movies have brand new trailers.

Here, we give you a low-down on what to expect from these movies.

Destination Wedding

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder will be seen together in the upcoming romantic-comedy Destination Wedding. Directed by Victor Levin, Destination Wedding revolves around two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, Lindsay and Frank, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves. It is scheduled to release in September later this year.

Mile 22

In Mile 22, Mark Wahlberg teams up with Ronda Rousey, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais and John Malkovich for an action-thriller flick. Directed by Peter Berg, who is best known for the movies Battleship and Lone Survivor, the story of Mile 22 is about an elite American intelligence officer who is aided by a top-secret tactical command unit as he tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country.

The Happytime Murders

From director Brian Henson comes the expletive puppet movie starring Melissa McCarthy. The plot of the movie revolves around the puppet cast of an '80s children's TV show who start to get murdered one by one. To solve these murders, a disgraced LAPD detective-turned-private eye puppet takes on the case. The movie stars Elizabeth Banks, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale and Jimmy O. Yang.

Sorry to Bother You

Starring Lakeith Stanfield, one of the most talented up and coming actor in Hollywood, the trailer for the movie Sorry to Bother You has been released. The story of the movie is set in an alternate present-day version of Oakland, where telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a macabre universe. Directed and written by Boots Riley, this sci-fi comedy stars Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Terry Crews, Marcella Bragio, Patton Oswalt, David Cross and Steven Yeun.

