The auspicious ninth day of Navratri is finally here. The day of Navami gives the opportunity to all the devotees to worship the goddess Siddhidatri. Turning all in the shade of pink, the day brings much fervour and energy into the lives of devotees. The day represents pink as it symbolises universal kindness, affection, and harmony. The subtle shade of tenderness means unconditional love and nurturing. Won’t it be just amazing if you paint yourself in the complete hue of pink on the occasion? Therefore we have pulled together some enchanting celebrity-inspired looks in pink that will be perfect for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)



Beginning with the country’s go-to traditional sartorial pick, a saree can never go wrong, be it any occasion. While all pink is what you need on Day 9, picking a printed one with a touch of contrasting colour will beautify your complete look. Be it a thin border or a broad one, the nurturing colour is too good to stand out in itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



When sharara sets are so much in trend then how can we not keep it in the options this festive season? While shararas are synonymous with royalty, one with the gota work will add chicness to your look. The best part about this kind of detailing is that you can customise it according to your taste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)



If you are not willing to struggle with two-piece heavy lehengas, then an Anarkali suit is simply what you need. If you do not wish it to be a completely embroidered gown, then you can even it out visually by carrying a heavy dupatta, just like Pooja Hegde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)



For all who are a bit biased towards western clothing, but still wish to add that traditional touch to their taste, Raveena Tandon’s gown with a full-length shrug is simply amazing to give the festive vibe. Now if you want to add a bit of the shimmery touch to your look, a glittery belt can never go wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Yet another Indo-western option for all the fusion lovers out there. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s baggy jumpsuit is just phenomenal to keep you fuss-free while you rock the floor on Garba night. Also, if you are wondering how to accessorise it all, then you must know that you can always give your look a boho theme with oxidised pieces of jewellery.

