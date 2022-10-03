Celebrations of Navratri, also known as Durga Puja, are underway with full devotion and enthusiasm across the country with devotees indulging themselves in the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars.

Beginning on 26 September 2022, Sharadiya Navratri will end on 5 October 2022, on Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. One of the biggest festivals of the year, Navratri festivities are in full swing this year after two years of low-key celebrations, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. During these nine days, people wear new clothes, keep fasts, do pujas and aartis, and also visit pandals.

Amid all these, the nine incarnations of Maa Durga, also called the Navadurgas, are the main focus throughout the festival. While each day has a goddess manifestation with it, the days also have different colours significant to each avatar.

Devotees in a bid to mark the festivities also wear clothes of the nine specific colours until the last day. Today is the eighth day of Navratri when people worship the eighth form of the Goddess, Maa Mahagauri, and significantly a colour also is linked with the form.

Green: Significant colour for Navratri Day 8

A colour of uniqueness, brightness, and individuality, Green, or specifically Peacock Green is considered auspicious on Day 8 of Navratri. On this day, Maa Mahagauri, also a form of the Navadurgas, is worshipped by the devotees. The colour is also considered a sign of compassion and freshness.

In addition to this, devotees themselves can also wear peacock green outfits and further decorate their place of worship in line with the theme.

Maa Mahagauri

The eighth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped by devotees with great zeal. Owing to her bright and enlightening form, Maa Mahagauri is considered significant for those who pray for ultimate salvation, well-being, and wealth. She rides on a white bull and can be seen wearing white coloured clothes.

The day, also called Maha Ashtami, is considered the most auspicious in comparison to other days.

