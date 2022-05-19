As Nawazuddin Siddiqui will celebrate his birthday at Cannes 2022 for the 7th time, here is a look at the making of a craftsman.

The versatility king, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's talent has set a benchmark for the actors to achieve while leaving the masses buzzing about the same. Being a perfect blend of talent with destiny, the actor will be again seen at the Cannes 2022 on the occasion of his birthday. Nawazuddin in one of his conversations had once stated that he had to cross many hurdles to make it in the industry, but becoming an actor was completely his choice. He said, “When I came to Mumbai, I knew that life was not going to be easy. For that matter, nothing in life comes easily, especially in a city like Mumbai. But Mumbai not only takes from you, it also gives with open hands. Many people come to this city every day and many get established too.”

His struggles were different as compared to the regular struggles of a star. He never aspired to be a typical Bollywood actor and mainstream Bollywood films never interested him. If you see Bollywood films, you will realise they are largely mandabuddhi (feeble-minded) films. There is absolutely no talent required to make or be an actor in these films. Typical Bollywood films have five songs, half-an-hour of action scenes and half-an-hour of choreography, so there is no scope for actors to show their talent.” He believes that it is easy to become a star, but becoming a good actor requires dedication. For every role he plays, he discovers the soul of the character. “Some traits within you will be similar to the character that you play. You have to discover yourself. When I am playing the role of a cop, the cop is not important, Jatil Yadav is important. Similarly, when I play the role of a gangster, the gangster is not important, Ganesh Gaitonde is important to me. Each character is complex and I have to understand his thought process and philosophy.”

His choice of cinema is very different. He never belonged to Bollywood’s formula-driven films. He came to Mumbai to become an actor and through out his career he strived to improve his craft. Nawazuddin is the perfect epitome of hard work. From his 2012 release Miss Lovely and Gangs of Wasseypur, then 2013 releases Monsoon Shootout, The Lunchbox, Bombay Talkies followed by 2016 release Psycho Raman and 2018 release Manto was all the movies that were nominated at Cannes Film Festival and coincidently the actor has been present their celebrating his birthday. And this year too, the actor is present at Cannes 2022 on the occasion of his birthday. The actor attended the event as an Indian delegate to receive an honor for the country that he was seen sharing on his social media too. Having seen such a wonderful co-occurrence, we can only say that this is the best gift one can ever ask for!

The actor has always been seen bringing up some uber-cool attire at the red-carpet event at the Cannes Flim Festival. He has mostly been found donning blazers suited with matching pants. On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.

(With added inputs from agencies)

